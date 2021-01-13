Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

