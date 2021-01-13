United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $713.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,221.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

