Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

