Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 5.8%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.31. 2,712,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,268,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after buying an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after purchasing an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

