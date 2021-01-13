US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of US Foods in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

