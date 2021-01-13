Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

