Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Valeo stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,479. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Valeo has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

