Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Increased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.