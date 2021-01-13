Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $174.03. 19,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,487. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

