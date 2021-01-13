Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.8% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,971,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,272,000 after buying an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

