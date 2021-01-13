Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,095,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

