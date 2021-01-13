Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 850.9% from the December 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

VNQI stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after buying an additional 121,439 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.