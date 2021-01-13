Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Reduced by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tatro Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $176.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

