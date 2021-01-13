Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.49. 124,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,704. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

