Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lowered by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.99. 14,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,637. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $214.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

