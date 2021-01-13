Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,686.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.36. 337,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,728. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.