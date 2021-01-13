Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. 102,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,212. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

