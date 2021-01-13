Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.76. 61,527 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 52,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

