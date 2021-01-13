Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 3,603,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,378. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

