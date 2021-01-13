Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Up 272.5% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the December 15th total of 122,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 929,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VTIP stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

