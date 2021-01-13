Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 48.4% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 2,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,043. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

