Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $206.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57.

