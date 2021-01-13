Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $349.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

