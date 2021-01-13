Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 693,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,735,000 after purchasing an additional 70,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 916,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.