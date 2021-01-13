Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $107,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.33. 42,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

