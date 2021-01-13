Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 94,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,640. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

