Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $85,708,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.76. 3,828,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $199.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

