Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $198.76. 3,828,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $199.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.