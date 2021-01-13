Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

