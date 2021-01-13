VAT Group’s (VACNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VAT Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

