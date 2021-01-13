Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

VEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vectrus by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 449,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vectrus by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 69,904 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $12,017,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.82. 38,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $614.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $352.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

