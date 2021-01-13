Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,578. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

