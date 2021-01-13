Veles Price Hits $0.0399 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $51,051.01 and $30,722.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veles has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,495.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.38 or 0.03017410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00387269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.01321925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.96 or 0.00559962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00452242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00313817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020304 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,389,948 coins and its circulating supply is 1,279,965 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

