VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get VEON alerts:

NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,715. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.