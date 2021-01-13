VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,715. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
