Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,837 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.4% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $4.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,224. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.