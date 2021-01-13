Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Has $30.39 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $30,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.35.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $48.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,810.09. 600,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,038. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $1,845.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,629.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,268.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11,312.36 and a beta of 1.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

