Verge Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Verge has a market cap of $194.70 million and $9.23 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00397624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,418,480,543 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

