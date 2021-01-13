Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

