Veros Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Veros has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $214,082.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veros has traded 105% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00005515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00387443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.88 or 0.04207340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

