Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,304 shares during the period. Verra Mobility comprises 7.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Verra Mobility worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,412. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

