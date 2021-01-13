ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VIAC. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

