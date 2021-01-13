Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.20. 105,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 132,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVI. BidaskClub raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $759.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Viad by 29.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Viad by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Viad by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 307.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

