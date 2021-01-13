Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $710.00

Victoria plc (VCP.L) (LON:VCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 48587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The firm has a market cap of £819.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 628.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 414.37.

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58). Also, insider Gavin Petken purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 499 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £39,999.84 ($52,260.05).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

