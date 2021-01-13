VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

