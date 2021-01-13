VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

CFO stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $64.41.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.