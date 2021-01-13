VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,315 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

