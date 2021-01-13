VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 14th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 60,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

