VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

