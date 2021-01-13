VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSA traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.