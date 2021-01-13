Vid Price Reaches $0.0701 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $65,440.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00109611 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00062830 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00250168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,486.81 or 0.90077150 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,438,755 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

